Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 16

Today in Puerto Vallarta there will be few clouds. Temperatures will be between 28c (83f) and 19c (66f) with a light westerly wind with gusts of up to 18 km / h.

Tomorrow there will be few clouds. Temperatures will range between 19c (66f) and 28c (83f) with light winds.

In the following days, an increase in cloudiness is expected, although it will be very unlikely that there will be precipitation. Also, maximum temperatures are expected to remain unchanged and minimum temperatures will decrease over the next few days.