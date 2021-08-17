Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; August 17, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta
The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, is forecasted to be with 98% chance of rain and a high of 31c / 89f with a low of 24c / 75f.
5-day weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
