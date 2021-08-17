Governor says closed bars and nightclubs helped reduce spread of COVID-19 in August

When evaluating the first 15 days, after the Health Board decided to suspend activities in bars and nightclubs and reduce hours in the restaurant sector, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, indicated that the measures allowed for a reduction in active cases and deaths by Covid-19.

The governor explained that active cases decreased from 10,392 in epidemiological week 31, to 9,683 in week 32; while deaths decreased from 231 to 189.

“We have already managed to start a small decrease (in infections and deaths) and it is still, I would say, the beginning. In hospitalizations, there is still growth, but much less rapid than what had been happening, that is, we already see a slowdown and we hope in the coming days, due to the cycle of the virus itself, that the decrease will also begin to be seen in the number of people hospitalized, ”said the governor of Jalisco.

In a message through social networks, Alfaro Ramírez stressed that the increase in infections among students occurred during the holiday period, which is why, he reiterated, the return to face-to-face classes continues.

“We reiterate and maintain that the return to face-to-face classes is maintained as we have announced, with the necessary care,” he stressed.

Regarding the Covid-19 National Semaphore, in the weekly cut that is sent to the states internally, Jalisco approaches the color orange, based on the fact that, according to the total points that define the semaphore, the state went from 31 to 29 in a preliminary report.

On July 28, the governor announced that due to the failure to comply with sanitary protocols to avoid contagions, the Health Board decided to suspend the operation of bars and nightclubs to prioritize the return to classes.

At that time, Alfaro Ramírez did not announce new restrictive measures, but he did insist on the call for people to go to be vaccinated, since in the population of 40 to 59 years of age, only 57% of people are vaccinated with at least one dose, and in those over 30 years of age, only 44% are immunized.

