Who are the ‘neponarcos’, the new generation of criminals in Mexico?

The Mexican drug cartels have suffered significant blows in recent years since their founders and leaders have been arrested and prosecuted in Mexico and the United States. Others, like the, never caught Ismael ‘Mayo’ Zambada, have health problems and are entering older age rapidly.

In these circumstances, the question arises, who could be the new leaders of the factions of organized crime? The immediate response seems to be the children, a new generation, which, in effect, has chosen to follow in the footsteps of their parents. They have been called ‘neponarcos’.

A clear example is the group ‘Los Chapitos’, commanded by the sons of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who has been imprisoned for some years in the United States.

The leader and founder of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Osegura Cervantes, better known as ‘El Mencho’, also has offspring who could take over his business.

Of the children of ‘El Mencho’ this is known:

Jessica Johanna Oseguera González was released after serving a 30-month sentence in a United States prison.

Randilee Giamusso, a spokesperson for the United States Bureau of Prisons, confirmed to Univisión that Johanna Oseguera was released from prison on March 14, 2022, weeks ahead of schedule, because she benefited from the so-called First Step Act or FSA, which was approved in December 2018.

She was sentenced for the administration of six businesses in the so-called ‘black list’ of the US Treasury Department, considered to be of illegal origin, in addition to money laundering.

On March 11, 2021, Jessica pleaded guilty in Federal Court for the District of Columbia, admitting her responsibility for willfully violating the prohibitions of the Foreign Drug Traffickers Designation Act, known as the Kingpin Act.

Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez. According to court records, is dedicated to raising horses, he was arrested for the first time on January 30, 2014, in Zapopan, Jalisco, eleven months after a federal court released him.

Until July of this year, he was imprisoned in the federal prison of Puente Grande Jalisco, from where he was transferred to the medium-security center in Chiapas after a video circulated in which an alleged rival criminal group announced that he and his alleged uncle Abigael González Valencia planned to escape.

In information released by the DEA, the authorities of the United States refer to the capo with nicknames such as ‘Rubencito’, ‘El Rojo’, ‘El Ruso’, and ‘El Niño’.

In addition, they confirm the existence of a warrant against him by the Federal Court of the District of Columbia, in Washington, for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Laisha Michelle Oseguera. In November 2021, a judge granted her a provisional suspension against any arrest warrant.

The youngest of the criminal leader’s children is considered responsible for the kidnapping of two Navy men, registered the day she was re-apprehended, in Zapopan, for a trial related to money laundering. The sailors were released the following weekend in Puerto Vallarta.

Juan Carlos ‘El 03’ Valencia González. He is allegedly the stepson of “El Mencho” and the brother of Laisha.

He is one of the most wanted by the United States Department of Justice since 2020. A reward of $5 million dollars is offered for information on his whereabouts. Juan Carlos is the son of Rosalinda González, ex-partner of ‘El Mencho’.

