With another confirmed case of Monkeypox, Puerto Vallarta has the most cases in Mexico

The number of monkeypox infections rose in the state of Jalisco after the Jalisco Health Secretariat ( SSJ ) announced the confirmation of two new cases.

According to SSJ, these are two men over forty years of age. At the same time, they reported that no suspicious cases have been registered.

The health authorities announced that the subjects are in isolation. The first is about a 42-year-old man, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, who is in home isolation. As epidemiological background, he was in contact with a person of foreign origin. He becomes the fifth case in Puerto Vallarta, the highest case count in Mexico.

While the second is 41 years old and is a resident of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG), which is the city with the second-highest case count in Mexico. He has an epidemiological history of traveling to Madrid and Paris on June 9 and returning to the AMG on the 23rd. He is currently in home isolation.

The first case of monkeypox was that of a 48-year-old foreigner from Dallas, Texas in the United States (USA), who traveled to Puerto Vallarta for gay pride weekend.

The male was at various celebrations, especially at the Mantamar Beach Club. After the presence of symptoms, he presented himself to a hospital where, when smallpox was detected, he was recommended to follow isolation measures. However, he refused and fled the hospital.

This case caused at least three infections within the club, according to Dr. Fernando Petersen, head of the SSJ, at a press conference on June 28, when 9 cases had been registered in the State.

“That club gave us three cases, we still have some people who could be in contact there, who have not developed the disease, for the time being, we followed up. We must remember that there are 21 days but this gathering was at the end of May, so we will be eliminating that as an important nucleus,” said Petersen.

The first of these was another foreigner of Canadian nationality who was close to the Texan.

The agency has served 55 people and today 22 people are being monitored. They also reported that they have answered 60 phone calls for guidance and consultation on the disease.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the increase in cases, has not declared the case a public health emergency of international concern. The total now rises to 3,500 laboratory-confirmed cases in 50 countries and several strains of the virus have been detected.

Most of the cases have been registered in the regions of Europe (around 86%), while in the American continent it barely reaches 11%.

The symptoms of monkeypox are: headache, fever greater than 38.5°, swollen glands, muscle pain, and skin eruptions (like maxules, papules, vesicles, pustules or scabs) that first affect the face and later spread to the rest of the body.

While the SSJ recommended washing hands with soap and water; the use of alcohol gel in case of not having water; covering nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid sharing food, cutlery, and dishes; wash bedding, towels, kitchen utensils, etc., with hot water and soap in case of contact with a confirmed case and if you have symptoms, go to a medical unit for care.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN