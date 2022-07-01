Journalist Susana Carreño in serious condition after being attacked in Puerto Vallarta

Journalist Susana Carreño was stabbed in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, after an alleged assault, and her health status is reported as fair to serious, after being hospitalized.

According to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, the journalist was with another person when she was approached by several subjects who took her belongings and the vehicle in which she was traveling, near the Playa Grande ejido, in the La Moderna neighborhood.

Preliminary reports indicate that the injuries were in the neck and chest or near the abdomen. She was transferred to the CMQ Premiere Hospital, where she underwent surgery in the operating room.

Enrique Alfaro, governor of the state, lamented the attacks against the director of Radio Universidad in Puerto Vallarta and assured that the security and ministerial authorities are looking for those responsible.

“I spoke with the rector of the University of Guadalajara, I will personally follow up on the case and, above all, the Government of Jalisco is staying informed about her state of health,” he added.

The state prosecutor’s office learned of the attack through the emergency lines and the first to go were agents from the municipal police station. They immediately requested support from medical personnel.

“Ministerial personnel opened the investigation folder and went to the scene in order to carry out the survey of evidence to obtain data that would allow them to find those responsible for this fact,” said the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office.

The University of Guadalajara strongly condemned the prevailing violence and insecurity in Jalisco that affect the integrity of its inhabitants and described the attack against Susana Carreño as cunning.

For now, the institution stated that it awaits clarification to determine if the attack is related to her activity as a journalist.

“It would be very serious if a trial was rushed that did not take it into account, in an extremely violent context against journalists such as Mexico,” the university pointed out.

The Observatory on Freedom of Expression and Violence against Journalists recalled that 12 press workers have been murdered in Mexico so far in 2022, ranking second worldwide for attacks on journalists, just behind Ukraine as the deadliest place for journalists in 2022.

Just two days ago, Antonio de la Cruz was executed in Tamaulipas and his 23-year-old daughter was injured, who finally lost her life in the hospital on July 1 due to the impact of a firearm.

“Given the conditions in which journalists practice their profession and the impunity in which these and other cases have remained, we urge the authorities to exhaust all lines of investigation.”

The University of Guadalajara requested that the approved protocol be applied for inquiries related to freedom of expression and to determine the precise motive for the recent attack against the Channel 44 reporter.

Susana Carreño has attended the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which takes place at the National Palace in Mexico City. Only last April 19, she denounced the non-payment of pensions for some workers in Jalisco.

This story has been updated as information becomes available

