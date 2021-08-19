With over 28,000 new infections, Mexico sets record for COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily statement, reported that this Wednesday, August 18, 940 deaths and 28,953 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country, the highest number of infections since the pandemic began. With these figures, 3,152,205 infections and 250,469 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide.

The Government of Mexico, since March 2020, has registered the total number of infections by place of residence, with which Mexico City has reported 855,664; the State of Mexico 320,511; Nuevo Leon 163,369; Guanajuato 146,772; Jalisco 122,540; Tabasco 101,193; Puebla 99,762; Sonora 95,779; Veracruz 93,869; and San Luis Potosí has filed 81,878. The highest number of accumulated infections are concentrated in these 10 entities, with 66% of the total.

The federal agency said that, in the last week, infections increased by 4.4% throughout the country.

Likewise, it was reported that in the last five weeks there was an increase in the infections of people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing it as the group most prone to contracting the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and those from 40 to 49 years old.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 210 infections in the past day. There have been a total of 17,036 infections and 633 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic.

Puerto Vallarta is still in the ‘red’ warning for COVID-19, which means a high risk of contagion.

Of the four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta that report to the Federal Registry: