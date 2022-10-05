Woman’s corpse found handcuffed and gagged in Puerto Vallarta hotel room

A woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon inside a Puerto Vallarta hotel.

Under the established protocols, personnel from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation around the discovery of the lifeless body, which was generated after the report that inside a hotel room, located on Avenida México and Guerrero, in the Las Mojoneras neighborhood, the lifeless body of a female was located, which was handcuffed and gagged on the bed.

Investigative Police personnel was present at the scene to establish the first lines of investigation, supported by experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences who will carry out the collection tasks as well as securing evidence, while the body will be sent to the Forensic Medical Service to perform an autopsy to determine the causes of her death.

Just last week, a car crash in Puerto Vallarta led to the discovery of a corpse in the trunk of one vehicle involved in the accident.

The events occurred on State Road 544 which leads to Puerto Vallarta from Mascota and San Sebastián del Oeste, where a red pickup truck and a dark-colored Mazda collided.

According to preliminary information, the balance of the accident was one dead and at least three people injured, and a corpse found in the trunk of the Mazda vehicle.

According to witnesses, a black armored luxury van with several men arrived at the scene and picked up two slightly injured people from the Mazda, and fled the scene.

Several weapons were also removed from the vehicle.

In an ambulance they transferred the injured to a hospital in Puerto Vallarta; an unknown vehicle was following them.

In the hospital, one of the victims of the accident died, whose body is protected, according to reports from local experts.

The State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters Jalisco (UEPCBJ) confirmed the crash, noting that their support was not required, since it was attended by municipal authorities.

The State Prosecutor’s Office has not issued any information.

