Xiutla Folkloric Group of Puerto Vallarta Celebrating 30 Years of Cultural Heritage

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The vibrant heart of Puerto Vallarta’s cultural scene, the Xiutla Folkloric Group, commemorates its 30th year of continuous operation, a remarkable journey of dance, tradition, and community spirit. Founded by Professor Enrique Barrios y Limón, Xiutla has been a beacon of Mexican folklore and an ambassador of Puerto Vallarta's rich cultural heritage.

