In the heart of Puerto Vallarta, Act2PV stands as a beacon of artistic expression and entertainment, continuing its reign as the foremost venue for live performances in the region. Celebrated for its diverse and vibrant selection of shows, Act2PV has consistently been ranked as the top entertainment venue in Puerto Vallarta for five years, securing its place as a must-visit destination for both tourists and locals alike.

This week, Act2PV promises an exciting array of performances, from heartwarming musicals to electrifying drag shows, ensuring that there is something for everyone in their dynamic lineup.

