10 things to know about the IV Therapies in Puerto Vallarta

The administration of vitamins intravenously and intramuscularly has become extremely popular because the absorption of these high-quality vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is direct and is better compared to pills or capsules.

Puerto Vallarta has the ideal place to receive this type of treatment: REVIV, a spa/clinic specialized in promoting wellness, comfort, and health to its clients.

Here we answer the ten most common questions about receiving IV Therapies at REVIV in Puerto Vallarta:

Are IV therapies safe?

Yes. The REVIV IV Therapies and Booster Shots were developed by board-certified emergency physicians and pharmacists utilizing an algorithm based on 40 years of clinical experience. We have an excellent safety profile. It should be noted that all medical therapies carry a risk, therefore it is important for the patient to understand the risks, benefits, and alternatives and to receive therapies only from certified medical personnel.

What is the advantage of IV hydration?

The IV drips of REVIV introduce fluids and essential elements directly into the body with 100% delivery of benefits straight to the target organs. While IV Infusions are not meant to be a substitute for oral intake, they serve as a supplement or alternative solution to quickly rehydrate and replenish nutrients, restoring the body to peak balance. Drinking large amounts of fluids can result in a sensation of bloating and fullness that does not happen with IV hydration.

What is the advantage of getting the vitamins IV therapy (Megaboost) of REVIV?

Similar to IV hydration, intravenous infusion directly introduces 100% of the vitamins and nutrients into your system. Ingested vitamins and nutrients are subject to the absorption barrier in the gastrointestinal tract. You need to ingest vitamins and nutrients in larger amounts and more frequently in order to achieve similar concentration as you would via intravenous or intramuscular supplementation. Ingestion of large amounts of vitamins can result in upset stomach, and in certain circumstances and conditions, this absorption can be severely limited resulting in deficiencies that can upset the delicate balance of the body.

How quick will I feel the effects?

Everyone is different. As a general rule, the more deficient and unbalanced your system is, the greater and more immediate an effect you will feel. Just because you do not feel an immediate difference, doesn’t mean the therapy is not beneficial. IV therapies are the clinical gold standard in “flushing” out the body of unwanted toxins and helping achieve balance.

How long do the beneficial effects last?

Again, this will vary on the individual and the physical health status. The noticeable effects typically last 2-4 days; however, the underlying clinical benefits can continue beyond that.

Which of your IV’s are best for me?

Our IVs fall into two categories, wellness IVs are for maintenance and recovery IVs are for recuperation. Our medical personnel will provide you with a thorough explanation on the therapies to help you decide on the most suitable service. Many of our patients receive wellness IVs on a weekly regimen.

Who develops the contents of your IV therapies?

REVIV IV therapies are developed by our physicians and pharmacists. We have an annual product research and development cycle, so we are constantly improving our therapies to better suit our patient’s needs. Our therapies are tested by independent laboratories for safety. All of the ingredients are sourced from FDA approved facilities. Our wellness IVs contain only natural constituents such as electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and anti-oxidants. Our recovery IVs contain medications tailored to combat symptoms from common maladies.

Do I need to get testing done prior to getting an IV?

No. You will not require any testing prior to consultation. Our eligibility criteria are based on the same decision-making algorithms utilized in hospitals. We do not make any medical diagnoses and our therapies are not intended to treat any medical condition. Our therapies are designed to restore balance to your body and help you maintain wellness.

Can I get an IV Therapy and a Booster Shot at the same time?

Yes, and this is the ideal recommendation. IV nutrients and hydration are very effective at rapidly replenishing any deficiencies and helping the body establish balance. The Booster Shots then act as a reservoir for continuous release of nutrients, essentially prolonging the effects.

Do you offer concierge calls?

We do offer concierge outcall service. We have a specific area boundary that will travel to. Please contact us for more details. An additional travel fee on top of the product prices is charged for concierge outcall service.

If you have any other question, please do not hesitate to contact us at 322 596 0195, by email at [email protected] or visit our website https://revivme.mx/en