10th edition of Cycling Tour in Puerto Vallarta brings out nearly 600 cyclists

This weekend, the 10th edition of the Cycling Tour took place in Puerto Vallarta, sponsored through the Directorate of Social Development and the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta.

Víctor Bernal Vargas, head of Social Development and on behalf of the mayor of Puerto Vallarta, said that this project seeks to encourage the use of bicycles, in addition to family activities together.

About 600 cyclists participated in the Cycling Tour where children, youth and adults gathered, in addition to some businesses and associations that support the use of the bicycle.

500 cyclists were registered, but in the course more people joined, adding more than 600 people in the race.

Sponsoring companies such as: Rocallosa, Bike Project, Xisco Bike, Bici Albatros, Black Rock, and Macroplaza, helped to support the objective of the City of Puerto Vallarta.

Bernal Vargas, thanked Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality, the Municipal Institute for Youth Support, and the entity’s Transit, and invited the society to join efforts to promote the project.

The group of cyclists was headed by the owner Berna Vargas and Escort Bicilante with the race beginning in the Macroplaza parking lot until the dome of Ixtapa and returning to the starting point.

The next scheduled event will be on March 29, starting from the same point, towards the Las Juntas delegation, according to organizers.