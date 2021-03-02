12-year-old boy falls from parachute in Puerto Vallarta

A minor survived a fall from a parachute while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the staff of the Jalisco Regional Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit, the incident occurred on Monday on Holly beach.

“Today, we cared for a minor who, due to wind currents, fell from a parachute from an approximate height of 5 meters,” reported authorities.

The 12-year-old young boy was assessed by state personnel, in coordination with Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta.

The minor was transferred to a private hospital, according to authorities.