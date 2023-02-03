1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — In April, Mexico plans to power up the first phase of a huge solar energy project near a beach town popular with tourists making the short drive from the United States.
Once completed, the full $1.6 billion project will have a generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts — enough to power some 500,000 homes. It will be the largest solar project built by Mexico’s state-owned electric company.
In Puerto Peñasco, near the top of the Gulf of California and border with Arizona, rows of solar panels that tilt with the passing sun run off to the horizon hovering above the sand. The project will eventually cover 5,000 acres in the transition where the desert flattens between the rugged brown mountains and blue sea.
The Federal Electric Commission plans to have the first 120 megawatts of the project operational by April 29, Juan Antonio Fernández, the commission’s strategic planning director, said Thursday.
At a presentation to dozens of foreign diplomats in Puerto Peñasco, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the project was a regional representation of Mexico’s “new model of development.”
Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo, who once served as a Cabinet minister alongside Ebrard before running for state office, made the case that Sonora should be the center of Mexico’s electric vehicle production. In addition to the solar energy coming online — in total 5 gigawatts of solar capacity are planned for the state — Sonora has the country’s largest known deposits of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles.
The turn toward renewable energy is at odds with other priorities of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
The president has invested heavily in propping up the long-struggling state-owned oil company. He is building a big new oil refinery. And he has pushed legislation that gives advantages to the state-owned electric company over private energy production, which in many cases was cleaner. It is the subject of a trade dispute with the United States and Canada.
Ebrard is one of several people seeking the presidential nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party for the 2024 national elections.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- International Space Station captures mesmerizing video of Puerto Vallarta from space Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – People in Puerto Vallarta got a chance to see the Bay of Banderas from space, thanks to the International Space Station’s external cameras that share video as it orbits the earth. Through their Twitter account, @ISSAboveYou, they shared a video of the space station orbiting above Puerto Vallarta and then passing…
- Government stops construction on four condominium developments in Puerto Vallarta for violations The Secretary of Environment (Semarnat) in Jalisco, Raúl Rodgríguez Rosales, reported that the government agency stopped the construction of four condominium developments in Puerto Vallarta for not complying with regulations.
- The age-old question: Is it safe to travel to Mexico? Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A series of incidents, including taxi driver protests in Cancun while pulling Uber drivers and their passengers out of cars and beating them, and a stray bullet at the Culiacán Airport, have led foreign tourists to question whether it is safe to travel to Mexico, according to The New York Times.…
- At least 4,000 spring breakers expected in Puerto Vallarta this year Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – At least 4,000 spring breakers will arrive in Puerto Vallarta this year, bringing with them a significant economic benefit for the destination. This was confirmed by the manager of the office of the Municipal Tourism Directorate, Christian Preciado. “We bring around 4,000 confirmed spring breakers with the holiday period, they are…
- EGates: state-of-the-art technology coming to Puerto Vallarta airport In order to guarantee fluid and fast access to international travelers, Mexico adds three more destinations with EGates technology: Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Los Cabos. The commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño Yáñez, verified the operation of the 18 E-Gates -automated migration filters- installed at the Cancun International Airport, Quintana Roo,…