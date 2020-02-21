20th San Pancho Music Fest: A musical weekend in the Riviera Nayarit

Imagine a weekend dedicated to listening to music, dancing, and making the most of all your senses on a stage under the open sky… The San Pancho Music Fest is that and much more!

The festival will be held from February 28 through March 1, 2020, and this year it celebrates two decades of being one of the top musical events in the region, contributing to San Pancho’s name as “Capital Cultural of the Riviera Nayarit.”

The festival has been organized for the past 20 years by a group of talented musicians and local residents with a keen interest in music, among them, Andy Crawford, Beto González, Chris Parsons, and Sam Curtis, along with strong support from the local community.

According to the organizers, the San Pancho Music Fest has been free to the public since its inception thanks to the generosity of the artists and volunteers, plus donations from the public and the local business community. They have all contributed their passion for music and their love for San Pancho.

The concerts and recitals are held on the Plaza del Sol, where they’ve set up two stages for shows including 27 groups and solo artists from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other countries in Latin America that will be playing continuous music from five in the afternoon until 11 at night.

This year’s lineup features talented musicians like Cheko Ruiz Group, Afro Brazilian Samba, Tatewari, Trío Son Veracruzano, Orquesta San Francisco, Dave Fisher, and Make it Funky, among others.

Besides music, the festival also offers people the chance to enjoy a day with friends and family, as there will be food and drink for sale along with arts and crafts booths.

Visit the San Pancho Music Fest for more details about the artists and information about the event: https://sanpanchomusicfestival.com