2nd Riviera Nayarit Raicilla, Mezcal, and Artisanal Beer Festival

After a successful first edition in 2019, the Raicilla, Mezcal, and Artisanal Beer Festival (FERAMECE)—the Riviera Nayarit’s Gastronomic and Cultural Festival—returns in 2020 with more surprises and new flavors on March 7th and 8th at the boardwalk at the Marina Nuevo Vallarta.

This fun and cultural family-friendly event invites visitors to enjoy the region’s gastronomy and mixology alongside activities, music, tastings, workshops, and the festival’s usual good vibes.

During a press conference, the organizers shared they expect a total of 40 exhibitors with well-known brands and a variety of artisanal products of the highest quality, including raicilla (a local spirit that received its denomination of origin in 2019).

Among the brands participating in the festival are: Cervecería Los Cuentos, Alquimista Cocktail Room, La Altanera, El Colibrí, Tortuga del Mar, Duque, Cerveza Fortuna, Raicilla Hacienda Divisadero, and Cervecería YamBak, among others.

There will also be plenty of music to liven up the event: live sax with César Velázquez and Dan & Co.; Latin Rock with Alejandro Chávez; the Mexicuba group; the Purépecha Youth Orchestra; traditional dancing by the Tintoc ballet group; and a lucha libre wrestling match.

Event organizers, Juan Manuel Castiglioni and Naim Ali Modad González, said entry into the festival is free, but they’re asking that visitors and exhibitors donate a non-perishable food item or a toy in good condition, which will then be donated in turn to the Banderas Bay DIF center.

Sponsors and municipal authorities were also present at the press conference, among them: Jesús Carmona Jiménez, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association; Silvia Duarte, Groups and Events Manager for the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau; David Baumgarten, representing the Mexican Raicilla Promotional Council; Mario Nasser, president of the Riviera Nayarit Restaurant Association; and Claudia Guzmán Vida, Economic Development Director for the Municipality of Banderas Bay.

This is a historic moment for raicilla, as it obtained its Certificate of Denomination of Origin in 2019. Banderas Bay is the only municipality outside of Jalisco that can produce this spirit and call it “raicilla.” Artisanal Beer has also had a resurgence and is gaining ground as one of the most sought-after beverages in area restaurants thanks to its quality and range of flavors.

For more details visit: www.feramece.com | Click here, too: www.rivieranayarit.com.mx