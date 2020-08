4.8 earthquake recorded off the coast of Puerto Vallarta

Tuesday afternoon an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was registered off the southeast coast of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) reported that the earthquake originated at 3:51:22 pm with a latitude of 19.34, a longitude of -108.55, and a depth of 10 km.

Authorities do not report damage in Puerto Vallarta and its surroundings.

On August 14, the SSN registered a 5.0 magnitude earthquake in the municipality of Cihuatlán, Jalisco.