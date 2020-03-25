60% of restaurants in Puerto Vallarta remain closed

In the midst of the governor’s call to stay home during these five critical days for the spread of the coronavirus, 60 percent of the restaurants in Puerto Vallarta preferred to close their doors, confirmed Sergio Jaime Santos, president of the Restaurant Association in Puerto Vallarta.

“The first day between Friday and Saturday those who decided not to work dropped 40 percent, later on Sunday we did wake up with 60 percent closed.”

The leader of the restaurateurs in Puerto Vallarta, Bahía de Banderas and Costa Alegre, believes that the number of open establishments will grow on Wednesday. The influx of diners, however, decreased considerably over the weekend.

This week, the Governor of Jalisco requested that flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara be canceled, with the exception of cargo.

Currently, there are 5 suspected cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, however, no cases have been confirmed or reported in the city.