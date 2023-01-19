VACATION RENTALS

64% of people living in Mexico feel unsafe, down 1% from 2022

January 19, 2023
two-thirds of the population aged 18 and over considered living in their city unsafe, according to the National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU) that Inegi carried out in the fourth quarter of last year . . .

