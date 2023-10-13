69-Year-Old Boatman Tragically Loses Life in Cuale River Incident in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — A grave incident unfolded on the Cuale River in Puerto Vallarta when a 69-year-old boatman, identified as Francisco Hernández, was fatally carried away by the river's strong current into the sea. Hernández was a resident of Manuel M. Diéguez Street in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of the city.
Local neighbors initially alerted the authorities to the unfolding tragedy. A 911 call was placed reporting that a person had fallen into the river. Responding to the emergency, Civil Protection and Firefighter units quickly arrived at the mouth of the . . .
