7 events in the Riviera Nayarit to kick off the New Year

We already have seven confirmed events set to take place between January 4th and 31st, among them, the Vallarta Cup Race Series, the Monkey Town Riviera Nayarit 2020, and the Festival Sayulita.

15th Vallarta Cup Race Series (Saturdays: January 4, 11, 18, and 25)

The much-anticipated sailing series is back! The first Saturday in January kicks off the 15th edition of the Vallarta Cup Race Series, an event organized by the Vallarta Yacht Club (VYC), located in Nuevo Vallarta. At least 20 sailboats are expected to participate.

Where: Vallarta Yacht Club in Nuevo Vallarta.

More information: https://bit.ly/2Fbpw0r

4th Nuevo Vallarta Car Show (January 11 – 12)

The Riviera Nayarit welcomes the Nuevo Vallarta Car Show for the fourth year in a row, organized by the Wolfs Bugs Nuevo Vallarta Club to promote camaraderie among car and bike aficionados in a family atmosphere. Prizes go to the best cars and bikes in different categories: Classic, Euro, Tuning (Modified), Custom (Personalized), and motorcycles. Don’t miss it!

Where: Fibba Parking, across from the 3.14 Plaza in Nuevo Vallarta

More information: https://bit.ly/2SGm2uN

Our Lady of Peace Patron Saint Festivities (January 16 – 24)

The celebration of Our Lady of Peace, the fishermen’s patron saint, is undoubtedly one of the most traditional festivities in this coastal village of the Riviera Nayarit. The Patron Saint Festivities take place between January 16th through the 24th and the program includes religious services, and athletic, artistic, and cultural activities, as well as the very popular sea pilgrimage from La Cruz de Huanacaxtle to Bucerías on the last day of the celebrations. It’s one of the destination’s biggest attractions!

Where: Playa Bucerías, across from the Main Plaza/ Our Lady of Peace Church

More information: https://bit.ly/2SIyt9m

XVI San Blas International Migratory Bird Festival (January 19 – 26)

The XVI San Blas International Migratory Bird Festival (FIAM) will be held from January 19th through the 26th in this Historic Port, considered one of the most important spots on the continent for watching migratory, resident, and endemic birds. The FIAM also includes a variety of activities that promote culture, the arts, and above all, the conservation of the environment.

Where: The Port of San Blas

More information: https://www.fiamsanblas.org/es/

Monkey Town Riviera Nayarit (January 22 – April 11)

Monkey Town 2020 arrives in the Riviera Nayarit: this legendary project combines gastronomy, cinema, and art, all created by multidisciplinary artist Montgomery Knott. La Patrona Polo & Equestrian Club in San Francisco, Nayarit—fondly known as San Pancho—is the chosen venue for this unforgettable experience, following successful appearances in New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Mexico City.

Where: La Patrona Polo & Equestrian Club.

More information: www.monkeytown.mx

Copa Bahía Riviera Nayarit (January 30 – February 03)

The Copa Bahía Riviera Nayarit, organized by the Soccer Association (Fútbol Asociación), is one of the most anticipated events by the talented youth interested in the sport, as it not only includes cash prizes but also the chance to be seen by scouts from professional teams. Athletic groups, soccer schools, private colleges, and leagues are all in attendance.

Where: Different venues in Banderas Bay.

More information: https://bit.ly/2QCFSnR

7th Festival Sayulita 2020 (January 31 – February 2)

Now in its 7th year, this exceptional festival celebrates Sayulita’s “unique magic” while showcasing the local Community. The event integrates Film, Music, Cocktails, Life, and Art—all representative of Sayulita year round. Meanwhile, 2020 represents a renewal of the organizers’ commitment to the community: the Centro Creativo (Creative Center), one of the festival’s main projects.

Where: Magical Town of Sayulita

More information: https://www.festivalsayulita.com/