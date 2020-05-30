70 cities across Mexico see demonstrations demanding President López Obrador resign

This Saturday, the National AntiAMLO Front (FRENAAA), an organization in opposition to Mexico’s president, is organizing demonstrations across the country “to demand the resignation of the President of the Republic”, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the organization itself, the protest has a presence in 70 cities in the country, including: Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Cancun, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Culiacán, León, Mérida, Oaxaca, Querétaro, Tampico, Tijuana , Xalapa and Zacatecas.

In Mexico City, a convoy of vehicles left the National Auditorium at 10:00 am and advanced on Paseo de la Reforma until reaching the National Palace, where dozens of dissatisfied citizens express their rejection of the policies applied by the Mexican president.

So far this morning, on social networks the hashtags #AmloVeteYa and MéxicoNoTeQuiereAMLO have become a trend as several videos of the caravans circulate in various cities of the country.

In the images, dozens of vehicles are seen on the main avenues of cities such as Mérida (Yucatán), Guadalajara (Jalisco) and Puebla, where the main slogan is the resignation of López Obrador.

Protests have also been repeated in the city of Querétaro and in the municipality of San Juan del Río (Querétaro), where dozens of citizens aboard their vehicles, claim to disagree with the actions that the president has taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the rejection of the construction of the Maya Train or the government’s departure from a clean energy policy in the country.

In San Luis Potosí, local media reported that hundreds of motorists have traveled the main avenues of the capital with the slogan “Obrador, Obrador, please go!” and signs with “AMLO go now” and “Get out AMLO”.

With the intention of countering the mobilization, the followers of López Obrador developed the hashtag AMLOSeQueda (AMLO Stays), which has also become a trend on social networks.

According to the National AntiAMLO Front, this Sunday there will also be a demonstration in Houston, Texas in front of the Mexican Consulate.

Protests have mostly been contained to protesters forming caravans driving through cities with signs and honking car horns due to Mexico being in the middle of the peak of coronavirus.

This story is still developing and demonstrations recorded across the country are currently small in participation and peaceful.