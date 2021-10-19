85% of hotel employees in Puerto Vallarta are vaccinated

To date, 85% of hotel employees in Puerto Vallarta have been vaccinated, in part to the industry’s commitment to the safety of guests, as announced by the president of the association of hotels and motels in this city, Álvaro Garcíarce Monraz.
“It is estimated that we have 85 percent vaccinated, which is a very good figure,” said the hotel leader in the city, who considered that both the vaccination and the message that is given to tourists with it is of utmost importance.
“It is important that tourists feel safe coming to Puerto Vallarta,” said Garcíarce Monraz, who invited those who have not been vaccinated to do so now, “because only in this way can we get out of this pandemic”, he added.
Puerto Vallarta is the first of the tourist destinations in Mexico in which the vaccination process has been completed in all age groups older than 18 years; However, there are still about 30,000 people who haven’t been vaccinated, according to data from health authorities.
