In this news brief:
Nightly breathalyzer tests have returned to Puerto Vallarta at random locations during the week, and every weekend at Francisco Villa Avenue and Los Tules Avenue, in Fluvial Vallarta. Over this past weekend, 69 drivers were sanctioned for failure to pass the breathalyzer. The tests will be carried out nightly.
Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/breathalyzer-operations-resume-in-puerto-vallarta/
The Emerald Princess was the sixth cruise ship to dock in Puerto Vallarta this month, of the 14 expected in October, leaving a positive impact on the city’s economy with over 2,000 tourists arriving in the city from the most recent cruise arrival. According to port and tourist authorities, each cruise passenger spends around $100 to $120 dollars, so this represents an important investment for the city.
Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/the-sixth-cruise-ship-in-october-arrives-in-puerto-vallarta/
Hotel Marsol in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta lost water services after not paying their water bill for 17 years with over $3 million pesos in water bills. Dozens of hotels and condominiums have been warned to pay late bills, totaling $25 million pesos in unpaid water bills that have accumulated for years.
Read Full Story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/hotel-marsol-in-romantic-zone-loses-water-after-17-years-of-non-payment/
