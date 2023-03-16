A significant number of American Spring Breakers will arrive in Puerto Vallarta despite travel alerts

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – A significant number of Spring Breakers and other tourists from the United States will arrive in Puerto Vallarta over the Spring Break and Easter holiday period, despite the alert by authorities in the United States, said the Secretary of Tourism, Vanessa Pérez Lamas.
He added that there is no specific restriction that involves the state of Jalisco, however, there is adequate coordination between the authorities in charge of security to protect the integrity of all vacationers.
“We have had situations like this on other occasions and they have not affected travelers, let’s say, the occupancy trend and the travel intentions that American citizens already have. So we believe it is not a situation that happened in Jalisco. Puerto Vallarta has been very well identified as a safe destination and we would like to continue to maintain it that way,” the official said in response to other destinations that have experienced violence in recent weeks.
The state official believes that the season of Holy Week and Easter will be a good period in terms of tourism, where 100 percent hotel occupancy in Puerto Vallarta is expected.
“This issue mainly affects or benefits Puerto Vallarta, the season has already started, and we hope it will be even better than other seasons, Puerto Vallarta is in fashion, we have seen it, we have maintained ourselves as the first place in national occupation and this does not have to be the exception.”
Puerto Vallarta has declared itself ready to receive tourism during the next vacation period.
US government alert during Spring Break
The United States government recommends that citizens of their country be informed of the security situation, such as criminal violence in tourist areas.
They point out that caution should be increased in highly tourist areas such as Tulum, Cancun, Playa del Carmen, among others. It is requested to follow the indications of the local authorities and be aware that the laws vary from Mexico to the US.
Citizens are asked to drink responsibly as well as report adulterated beverages to the Federal Commission to Prevent Sanitary Risks. Also, use official taxi sites or transport applications.
