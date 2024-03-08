The 45th MEXORC Sailing Regatta Successfully Concludes in Puerto Vallarta

From March 2 to 6, 2024, Puerto Vallarta was the proud host of the 45th MEXORC Sailing Regatta. The event unfolded in the scenic Banderas Bay, with the Marina Vallarta acting as the hub for the array of participating vessels. This year's regatta was backed by notable organizations such as the San Diego Yacht Club, PV RACE 2024, and the Acapulco Yacht Club, while the Offshore Racing Rules (ORR) were used to classify the boats.

