Actor Richard Gere hospitalized with pneumonia in Puerto Vallarta

February 19, 2023
,

According to reports from the international media TMZ, Richard Gere was vacationing with his family in the Nuevo Vallarta area, between Jalisco and Nayarit, to celebrate the 40th birthday of his wife, Alejandra Silva, accompanied by their children, when he was admitted into the hospital . . .

