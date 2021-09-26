After weeks without receiving COVID-19 vaccines, 741,760 doses arrive in Jalisco

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported that, after several weeks in which the Federal Government did not send vaccines against COVID-19 to the State, a new batch of 741,760 doses arrived on Friday night, from Mexico City.

In a statement, the state agency said that it is the 39th delivery of vaccines that will be applied in the state. They detailed that of the total doses received, just over half a million are from the Modern Laboratory, they will be used for second doses, and 184,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, for first and second doses in different municipalities and age groups.

Last week the Governor of Jalisco reproached that the Federal Government interrupted the shipment of vaccines; He asserted that the State required more doses to increase immunization coverage and no logistical support from the Federal administration was available.

According to the report of the Federal Ministry of Health, Jalisco registers 65% coverage in the vaccination of the population over 18 years of age; the national average is 71%. According to official statistics, in Jalisco, 5,660,000 doses of vaccines have been applied to date from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino, and Moderna laboratories.

The SSJ stressed that currently 95% of people affected by the virus who require hospitalization are not vaccinated, an element that shows that being immunized reduces the risk of developing severe disease.

The Federal Ministry of Health reported that 20 states have already exceeded coverage of 70% of their population over 18 years of age, with at least one dose. Mexico City leads the advance with 93 percent; Querétaro, 92; Quintana Roo and Sinaloa, 86; Yucatan, 85; San Luis Potosí, 84; Baja California Sur, Chihuahua and Tamaulipas, 81; Baja California, 80; Zacatecas, 79; Aguascalientes, Durango and Nuevo León, 78; Hidalgo and Sonora, 76; Coahuila, 74; Colima and Nayarit, 72; and Morelos, 71.

