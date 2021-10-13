Air operations between Puerto Vallarta and the US exceeded pre-pandemic figures

Air operations between Puerto Vallarta -the main tourist destination of Jalisco- and the United States last September exceeded the figures of 2019 before the pandemic, when there were 7,345 operations throughout the year, while, from January to September of 2021, flights reached 7,613.

According to the air traffic report of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) that operates and manages the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, the number of passengers mobilized also increased last month compared to September 2019.

According to GAP statistics, in September 2019 the air terminal mobilized 241,000 domestic and foreign passengers, while in September of this year it served 259,000 total travelers.

Based on the air traffic report, while domestic passengers decreased, international travelers grew this year compared to the year before the pandemic, going from 96,900 in September 2019 to 116,500 last month.

In contrast, domestic tourists decreased at the Vallarta airport, going from 144,300 in September 2019 to 142,800 in the same month of 2021.

According to the director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of the port, Luis Villaseñor, from the economic reactivation also began the recovery of air connectivity, mainly with the United States where the vaccination process continues to advance and the population is eager to travel.

For the director of the Puerto Vallarta airport, Cryshtian José Amador Lizardi, the arrival of new flights to the air terminal is due to the coordinated work to attract passengers who feel safe to travel with the measures implemented.

