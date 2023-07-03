Alaska Airlines Announces New Route from Las Vegas to Puerto Vallarta, Bolstering Winter Season Travel

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - International travelers now have a new way to reach Mexico's picturesque Puerto Vallarta, with Alaska Airlines announcing a new route from Las Vegas. The service is set to commence on December 14, 2023, and will run until April 9, 2024. This move serves to strengthen the connection from the United States and bolster Puerto Vallarta's appeal during the winter season.

The Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta route will operate four times a week on a 76-seat Embraer E175 aircraft, complete with a First Class cabin, a Premium Economy cabin with extra legroom . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...