All business with occupancy of 50 people or more for 30 minutes are ordered to close in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta faces an economic disaster after the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, on Tuesday ordered the closure of sites that house more than 50 people for a continuous period of 30 minutes as new restrictions to control the coronavirus take place throughout the state.

With this, party halls, casinos, clubs, canteens, and bars should close their doors. In addition, he said that sites such as restaurants should reduce their capacity by 50% and have at least 2 meters of distance between diners.

Cinemas will also be affected, as ticket sales should be limited to 25% of the capacity and with several meters of distance between attendees.

These measures, says the governor, may seem exaggerated, however, they are taken so that the number of infected people does not grow in the State.

Currently, the State of Jalisco has reported 7 positive cases of Coronavirus, none of which have been detected in Puerto Vallarta.