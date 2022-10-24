American actor Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car accident

American comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, famous for his participation in productions such as American Horror Story, Will and Grace and also an internet video celebrity, died Monday morning at the age of 67.

Upon the news of Leslie Jordan’s death, some of his Will and Grace scene partners shared their mourning messages, including Erick McCornack published a 2014 photograph in which he went to eat with the actor accompanied by a message of condolences: “We all adore you.”

The message from Sean Hayes assured that Jordan was one of the people with whom he has most enjoyed working:

“My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I had the pleasure to work with. Everyone who ever knew him loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with a huge and supportive heart. Leslie, we will miss you.”

As Los Angeles police officer Lizbeth Lomeli told the Los Angeles Times, the actor was in a car accident in Hollywood: he was driving his BMW and crashed into a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at 9:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the condition of his vehicle, it is believed he lost control prior to the accident. A law enforcement source told TMZ that they suspect he suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

In 2006, Jordan won an Emmy for his portrayal of Beverly Leslie on the NBC television show Will and Grace.

He also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise and The Cool Kids, in which he played Sid Delacroix.

In addition, during the confinement due to the pandemic, his videos in which he narrated his daily life in confinement became popular, and his charisma took him from 80 thousand Instagram followers to 5.8 million.

