Another organized crime leader is arrested, leading to violence in Colima

After the arrest in Mexico City of José Bernabé alias “La Vaca”, this Friday morning the burning of vehicles was recorded in the municipalities of Colima and Villa de Álvarez.
At least seven vehicles were set on fire and a convenience store was shot at during the night of Thursday and early this Friday in the metropolitan area of Colima and Villa de Álvarez after the arrest, in Mexico City, of José Bernabé Brizuela, alias “La Vaca”, leader of the criminal group “Los Mezcales”, which since the beginning of this year has maintained a dispute with the New Generation Cartel in the state capital.
Given this situation, the security authorities asked the population to protect themselves, however, Governor Indira Vizcaíno Silva announced on her social networks that the State Coordination Board for the Construction of Peace and Security is in permanent session.
“We are acting to protect the population and attend to any event, this in the face of the reactions of criminal groups for the arrest of a generator of violence in the state; All security and law enforcement agencies with a presence in Colima are alert and in full coordination,” she said.
So far, no people injured by these events have been reported, but considerable material damage has been reported.
The governor of Colima, Indira Vizcaíno Silva, reported that there are already detainees for the fires that have been recorded since early Friday morning in some parts of the state capital. She confirmed that the security corporations of the three levels of government would remain alert to the possible reactions of the criminal group.
José Bernabé, alias “La Vaca”, maintains a dispute over the territory of Colima with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
José Bernabé Brizuela, alias La Vaca, was arrested this Thursday, August 18, in Mexico City.
“In a coordinated operation by @SEDENAmx and @SSC_CDMX , José Bernabé “N”, one of the main generators of violence in Colima, was arrested at @AlcaldiaMHmx . Mexico City is not and will not be a refuge for criminals. Thanks to @SEDENAmx for their constant support of CDMX,” the head of the SSC Omar García Harfuch wrote on Twitter.
At the beginning of the year, violence returned to Colima, after a dispute in the state between two cells of the CJNG. The first under the command of Felipe Peñaloza, el Rojo, and Víctor Alexander Torres Brizuela, nephew of José Bernabé Brizuela Meraz, leader of the Mezcales and/or Colima Independent Cartel.
In a few days, the clashes unleashed in the cells spilled over onto the streets. Brizuela Meraz, alias la Vaca, spread a rumor about the death of the leader and founder of the CJNG, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, el Mencho, and started a war.
According to local media, drug messages signed by the CJNG were found in some parts of the region, which were addressed to the criminal group called the Colima Independent Cartel. One of them was a warning to a subject nicknamed the Inge “for supporting Los Mezcales.”
In recent months, the number of murders attributed to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has increased.
