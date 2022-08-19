Alert for counterfeit Cialis in Mexico, how to identify fakes

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), published an alert for counterfeit Cialis in Mexico, which is offered for the care of erectile dysfunction and also works as a treatment for urinary symptoms associated with prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia.
The company that manufactures the drug reported that it does not recognize batches A91377K and C599653, presentation of 20 mg and 5 mg respectively, in the case of counterfeit products.
In addition to this, Cofepris reports that batch A890217K in a bottle is not authorized for Mexico and its authenticity cannot be guaranteed.
Cofepris made the characteristics of fake products available to patients, distributors, pharmacies, and health institutions:
Lots A91377K and C599653 do not have a route of administration legend and have a hologram stamp, and lot A890217K comes in a bottle.
If you have any of the counterfeit batches of Cialis, it is recommended to suspend consumption and report any adverse reaction or discomfort caused by this medication to the email [email protected], as well as submit the relevant health complaint at gob.mx /coffepris and seek medical attention.
