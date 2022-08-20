Are cartels attacking civilians and burning cars, buses, and businesses the new normal for Mexico?

The recent cartel violence in Mexico is among the worst the country has seen: In several cities in the center and the northern border of Mexico, rival drug cartels riot, torch cars and stores, and shoot and kill innocent bystanders, including at least one child in the latest uprising . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here