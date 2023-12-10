Puerto Vallarta International Airport Nears 7 Million Annual Passengers, Marking a Record Growth

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is on the brink of a significant milestone, targeting 7 million annual passengers. Last month, the airport surpassed the 6 million mark, showcasing a notable 3.7 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

In a recent report by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), it was revealed that during November 2023, its 12 Mexican airports collectively experienced a 0.4 percent rise in total passenger traffic compared to November 2022. Notably, the airports at Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta demonstrated impressive growth . . .

