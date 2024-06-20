At least four dead after the impact of Tropical Storm Alberto in Northern Mexico

Tropical Storm Alberto has left at least four people dead after passing through the state of Nuevo León, according to local authorities. The storm, which made landfall last Wednesday, has caused severe damage in various areas, including floods and landslides, affecting both urban and rural zones.
Already a Subscriber? Login Here
Popular posts:
- Potential Tropical Storm Aletta Could Impact Puerto Vallarta’s Weather Next Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The National Meteorological Service (SMN) in Mexico has issued a critical update this Thursday, highlighting the monitoring of two low-pressure areas, one of which is located along the Mexican Pacific coast. This area, currently situated approximately 220 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, presents a significant concern for the region, including Puerto Vallarta.…
- Puerto Vallarta Municipal Government Unveils ‘Vallartense Facade’ Project to Revitalize Historic Center Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has officially launched the 'Vallartense Facade' project, a significant initiative aimed at revitalizing the image of the Historic Center. The project, rooted in the Visual Image and Identity Regulations for the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta, particularly the reforms enacted in 2018, seeks to harmonize and…
- US Halts Mexican Avocado Imports Following Attack on Inspectors in Michoacán Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The lucrative avocado trade between Mexico and the United States has come to an abrupt halt. Since June 15, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has blocked imports of Mexican avocados following an incident where two American inspectors were detained and assaulted by community members in Aranza, Michoacán. The inspectors were…
- Tropical Storm Alberto is Expected to Bring Rain to Puerto Vallarta Today Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Tropical storm Alberto is expected to bring rain to Puerto Vallarta today, as the storm's extensive cloudiness affects much of the country. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López reported that the storm, which made landfall near Altamira, Tamaulipas, early this morning, is already moving over land near Tampico. According to Cornejo López,…
- Residents of Vallarta Concerned About Lack of Garbage Collection in Several Neighborhoods Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The lack of garbage collection in various neighborhoods of Puerto Vallarta is a growing concern among residents. Complaints have increased as waste accumulates on the streets, creating potential health and environmental hazards. Several neighborhoods, including Versalles, Las Aralias, and Fluvial Vallarta, have reported irregular or nonexistent garbage collection services over the…
- Fire Erupts at Buenaventura Hotel in Puerto Vallarta: 100 Evacuated as Precaution Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Fire continues to be a significant concern in Puerto Vallarta, with another incident recorded in the early hours of Friday. This time, the blaze broke out in the kitchen of the Buenaventura Hotel, located on Nicaragua Street in the bustling 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. The fire was reported early Friday morning,…
- Lifeless Body Found Floating Off the Beaches of Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A tragic discovery was made today in Banderas Bay as the lifeless body of an unidentified individual was found floating off the beaches of Puerto Vallarta. A recreational boat in the area reported the sighting. The incident unfolded this morning when the boat's crew noticed the body in the water from…
- Mexican Peso Continues to Lose Value Since Elections Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The Mexican peso is experiencing slight depreciation this Wednesday morning, reversing part of the gains observed yesterday. The session is expected to have limited movement due to the holiday in the United States, which has caused a decrease in market activity. As of the latest data, the spot exchange rate stands…
- Italian Navy Ship Amérigo Vespucci Drawing Enthusiastic Crowds in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The arrival of the Italian Navy ship, Amérigo Vespucci, in Puerto Vallarta has created a significant buzz, attracting hundreds of visitors eager to experience one of the most beautiful ships in the world. The majestic vessel, renowned for its elegance and historical significance, has become a major attraction for both locals…
- Water Deficit in Puerto Vallarta Reaches Critical Levels Due to Over Development, Tourism, and Climate Change Puerto Vallarta is facing a significant water crisis, with a reported deficit of 5 million cubic meters in the local aquifer that supplies the city's water needs. The imbalance between water extraction and natural replenishment has raised alarms among residents, local authorities, and environmental experts. The aquifer, which is the primary source of water for…