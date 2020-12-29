Authorities will monitor the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta to avoid crowds over New Year’s holiday

In order to avoid crowds, Civil Protection and Firefighter personnel will carry out operations around the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta during December 31, since there will be no New Year celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adrián Bobadilla García, head of the municipal agency, reminded people that the municipal government will not hold any events in Puerto Vallarta for the New Year.

He reiterated that the use of masks and healthy distance in public spaces will be enforced since it would be difficult to close the boardwalk during the holiday.

The Civil Protection and Firefighters commander reiterated the call to stay at home and in case of going out, take care with healthy distancing, use the mask correctly and constantly apply the antibacterial gel.

Already, hundreds of vacationers have flocked to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta to enjoy the sun and sand in these last days of 2020.

Since the occupancy in Puerto Vallarta is 47.31 percent, vacationers, mainly from the central area of ​​the country, occupy the Vallarta coast to enjoy the weather and beaches.

With the arrival of tourists to Puerto Vallarta, the economy has resumed part of its lost activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. And despite the fact that the bars and clubs remain closed from December 25 to January 10, 2021, this has not greatly diminished the arrival of vacationers to the area.