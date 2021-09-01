Bars and Clubs reopen in Puerto Vallarta with 25% maximum occupancy

After a month of closures, Puerto Vallarta bars and clubs have reopened with a 25% maximum occupancy restriction. Restaurants have a 50% maximum occupancy. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 protocols risk permanent closure.
As part of the Jalisco 2021 Plan for controlling the spread of COVID-19, indoor social events have a maximum of 150 people and outdoor events have a maximum of 300 people. Event maximums are limited to one person for every 7 m2 of space available. Any event with over 300 people is prohibited.
Hotels are limited to 80% occupancy and 50% occupancy in common spaces, such as pools and restaurants.
All holiday celebrations are canceled during the months of September and October, this includes Mexico’s Independence Day celebrations and Día de Muertos.
Mask usage is mandatory in all public spaces in the State of Jalisco.
There have been a total of 19,245 COVID-19 infections and 691 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,003 reported cases in the past seven days (August 22 – 28), compared to 1856 cases in the seven days prior (August 15 – 25), for a decrease of 46% compared to the previous seven-day period, showing a downward trend in infections during the current week.
This news is currently in development and will be updated with clarification on new COVID-19 restrictions in the state as they become available.
