Beaches in Puerto Vallarta Start Seventh Consecutive Day of Red Flag Warnings

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Red flags have been posted along the beaches of Puerto Vallarta for the seventh consecutive day, signaling treacherous sea conditions. Despite these warnings, tourists continue to brave the waves, prompting vigilant lifeguards to remain on high alert to rescue those caught in the dangerous return tides.

The red flags can be spotted on popular beaches such as De Oro, Holly, Flamingos, Gemelas, Malecón, Camarones, Burros, Palmares, Conchas Chinas, Amapas, and Los Muertos. These flags serve as a clear indication of the perilous conditions and are meant to deter bathers from entering the water . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.