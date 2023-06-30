Beatriz Strengthens to Hurricane 1, Puerto Vallarta Under Hurricane Watch

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Mexican government has today raised the alarm for regions across the nation's west-central coast as Hurricane Beatriz gains strength. Significant areas from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes are under a Hurricane Warning, with further stretches from North of Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita under a Hurricane Watch.

A Tropical Storm Watch has also been issued for Las Islas Marias and areas North of Punta . . .

