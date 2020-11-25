Body found in Nayarit believed to be of kidnapped real estate developer

A body “with physical characteristics similar to those of businessman Felipe Tomé ” was found around 6:00 p.m. this Tuesday on kilometer 54 of the highway that leads from La Peñita de Jaltemba to Compostela, in the state of Nayarit.

This was reported by the Jalisco State Prosecutor, Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez, who said that so far it cannot be officially confirmed that it is the businessman until the expert opinions are carried out and the identification process by the victim’s family members.

“The body has several visible bullet impacts that could coincide with the position he was holding in the vehicle, we do not take it for granted, but they are frontal impacts. However, subject to the experts correcting me later, it does present holes that are characteristic of bullet impacts. It was found on the side of the road wrapped in a sheet, without being able to give more characteristics for obvious reasons,” said Solís Gómez.

He explained that it was the authorities of the State of Nayarit who managed to find the body, and later the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office was informed so that a group of expert agents could go to the point and, in coordination with the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office, carry out the investigation.

“In the next few hours, the expert opinions must also be ordered and carried out in order to determine the cause of death of this person so that they can be integrated into the investigations. We will wait for the official recognition by his family members, we are already working with both prosecutors,” he added.

Tomé’s kidnapping occurred at dawn last Sunday while he was traveling in a Suburban van with four other people on the highway that goes from Puerto Vallarta to Compostela, when suddenly a vehicle blocked their way, perpetrating the attack in which one of his companions was killed.