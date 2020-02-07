BohemiaViva Presents Their Valentine’s Day Show, ‘Desde el Corazon’

BohemiaViva, the acclaimed Argentinian musical duo, has caught the attention of music lovers in Puerto Vallarta over the past four years. The married singing duo, Luis Lujan and Andrea Mottura, are once again thrilling audiences this season with a number of different shows. Join them for a special Valentine’s Day show, called ‘Desde el Corazon on Feb 14th at 7:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret.

With video, lighting, props and live musicians with instrumental backup, this special night of romantic music is brought to you by one of Vallarta’s most romantic couples. Luis sings and plays acoustic guitar while Andrea contributes with vocals, harmonies, dancing, claves and other small percussion instruments. Javier Nuñez from Argentina will also be joining the show with some gorgeous cello accompaniment.

BohemiaViva, Vallarta’s stylish and oh-so-talented, musical duo, appeal to a diverse, multicultural audience and always include wonderful interpretations of both Spanish music and popular songs in multiple languages. I absolutely love their South American style of interpreting many of the songs. The beauty, the expressiveness, the drama and romance infused into each song draws in their audience and satisfies all their musical longings! The blending of the voices into perfect harmonies is what BohemiaViva does so well! Luis’ strong yet moving solos kept us longing for more and Andrea’s fabulous singing and stage presence was a wonder to behold. She credits her Italian and Argentinian background for making her the expressive singer that she is.

Dramatic, emotional, inspirational, humorous, spontaneous, multicultural and joyful are all part of the BohemiaViva experience. Luis and Andrea are committed to their music, their audience and their desire to deliver the best show possible. From love songs that radiate and express the love they have for each other to rousing rocking ‘n’ roll, you can always find feeling in every word and note.

Join this fabulously talented duo for their very special Valentine’s Day show, ‘Desde el Corazon on Feb 14th at 7:30 pm at The Palm Cabaret. In addition, their final season performance of ‘Gravity will be presented on March 4th at 7:30 pm. A dinner show on the North Shore at Bucerias’ Luna Lounge on February, 29th. 6:30 pm has been added as well. For tickets or information about this show, go to www.lunaloungebucerias.com.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508 in Romantic Zone. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.