Bonito Kitchen & Bar to Open Riverside Location in Zona Romántica

Leasing agency Ryan Donner & Associates and Bonito Kitchen are pleased to announce the much-anticipated opening of the local favorite Bonito Kitchen & Bar at one of the most iconic riverside locations in El Centro and Zona Romántica areas: the site of the former La Surtidora del Puente department store at Insurgentes 108, Colonia Emiliano Zapata. The opening is scheduled for early November.

Well-known among both the local and expat communities of Puerto Vallarta, Bonito Kitchen & Bar is an Asian restaurant and bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with creative craft cocktails, in a cozy and casual ambiance. The venue was previously located at De Los Tules 325, in Colonia Jardines de las Gaviotas; and is now venturing into the heart of the city with its one-of-a-kind culinary proposal. At the former location, customers will still be able to enjoy some of their favorite Bonito Kitchen dishes at the restaurant Ramen Ya, owned by the same family.

Owner Francie Nguyen explains that Bonito Kitchen & Bar introduces her family’s recipes, renditions of classic dishes from Vietnam, Japan, Korea and Taiwan made from scratch. It will feature its own Asian herb garden and made-to-order dumpling station. At this new location, the establishment will also introduce Bonito Café, a new concept that will offer ready-made meals available for takeout and curbside pick up. Those eating in will enjoy a stunning garden setting and views overlooking the Rio Cuale, from a terrace adjacent to the Cuale bridge.

Follow Bonito Kitchen & Bar social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to stay up-to-date on news regarding the establishment’s opening.













About the location

For decades, Insurgentes 108 was the home of La Surtidora del Puente, the second branch of La Surtidora (the first department store opened in Puerto Vallarta and L.A.N.S. elder sister). The building is now undergoing renovation and will be completely transformed into an urban, modern facility housing not only Bonito Kitchen & Bar but also a variety of local businesses that includes Ryan Donner & Associates Real Estate, the 26 guest room Hotel Cuales PV (opening this fall), and its innovative coworking space Cowork Cuales PV (expected to open early October).

The project aims to bring life again to this historic and meaningful corner of the city and offer interesting lodging, gastronomy, business and health care options to the Puerto Vallarta tourists and population.

For more information about Bonito Kitchen & Bar, Hotel Cuales PV and Co-Work Cuales PV, please contact:

Francie Nguyen, Bonito Kitchen & Bar owner. (322) 259 6958

Alexis Velasco, Hotel Cuales PV Communications Director. (322) 100 4253