Branden & James Debut ‘The Lady Gaga Songbook’ on Dec 9th

Returning for their 5th season, Puerto Vallarta favorites, cello and vocal duo Branden & James, are back with a brand-new show, ‘The Lady Gaga Songbook.’ Their show debuts on Wednesday, Dec. 9th at 6:30 pm and continues every Wednesday at 6:30 pm and Saturdays at 8:00 pm all season at The Palm Cabaret and Bar.

As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Lady Gaga’s music has ranged from pop to jazz , to film soundtracks. Branden & James explore Gaga’s career to date, celebrating her performances with their classical spin and unique charm.

Described by NPR Music as “dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals,” the energy and fervor behind Branden & James is a musical wonder to behold. Branden had a successful career on stage and in recording prior to his meeting the Australian cellist, James. Some of Branden’s accolades include finishing as a finalist on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, appearances at The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Los Angeles Opera, two world tours with the renowned Twelve Tenors and two solo releases worldwide.

James brought to the mix his own share of musical accomplishments, accompanying Olivia Newton John, Idina Menzel and Bernadette Peters in multiple concerts. He initially came on board to direct one of many charity concerts in which Branden was performing, and their connection was so immense they began to play together regularly. They’ve been touring the world with their innovative, classically inspired covers and original songs ever since.

You will definitely want to put Branden & James’ ‘The Lady Gaga Songbook’ on your must-see list of things to see while in Vallarta. Branden’s voice is beyond compare and James’ musical arrangements and accompaniment are spectacular. And who doesn’t love a cello played to perfection by a master musician! Be sure to see ‘The Lady Gaga Songbook’ debuting on Wednesday, Dec 9th and continuing each Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 pm throughout the season.

The Palm Cabaret has adopted new measures to protect your safety during this uncertain time. They have installed a new retractable roof for air flow. There has also been a new filter air system installed to take old air out and bring fresh air in. Customers will have Plexiglas in front and on the sides of them. There will be a 60-person capacity (not 130) and masks will be worn to the seats and to the bathrooms. Upon entering your Plexiglas area masks can be removed.

Tickets to all shows for The Palm Cabaret and Bar’s 21st Season can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.