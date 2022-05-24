Businessman Fernando Pineda Trillo found after two days of being reported as missing

Fernando Pineda Trillo, a restaurant entrepreneur who was reported missing on May 21 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, has already been located, as reported by the State Prosecutor’s Office on Monday afternoon when they managed to establish communication with the businessman who reported that he was in Puerto Vallarta and requested help.

The agency also reported that personnel from the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Missing Persons carried out various search operations to find Fernando, who is also president of the Association of Restaurants, Bars, and Businesses of the Malecón, which has up to 70 members in the tourist port.

The businessman was last seen on May 20 by José Martínez, director of Strategic Projects of the Puerto Vallarta City Council, when he and Fernando carried out some errands at approximately 5:00 p.m., in addition to another witness who said they had seen Pineda Trillo walking along the boardwalk around 6:00 p.m that same Friday.

It was until the next day, Saturday, that according to the Prosecutor’s Office, his family filed the complaint.

It is not yet known where he remained during those days, nor if he was the victim of a criminal act, the authorities only reported that as more information is obtained, it will be shared through official media.

Puerto Vallarta has been involved in various criminal acts in recent months, such as kidnappings, murders, as well as clashes between criminal groups and Mexican security forces.

