Recommendations to not swim at some Puerto Vallarta beaches have been posted

As PVDN reported last week, the presence of red and green tides on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta has been identified, for which yellow and purple flags are posted on beaches of Puerto Vallarta.
According to information from the Civil Protection and Fire Department of Puerto Vallarta, due to the presence of a green tide in the waters of the bay, where a red tide has also been recorded in recent days, some of the city’s beaches have been placed under purple flags, which indicates the presence of harmful fauna in the sea.
For this reason, personnel from the lifeguard area make the necessary recommendations to swimmers and tourists to avoid entering the sea in these conditions.
So far, the green tide extends from Boca de Tomates to the area of the boardwalk and beaches in the southern zone, details the agency.
