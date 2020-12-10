Canada reports three recent flights from Puerto Vallarta with Covid infections

The Government of Canada has reported that, during the month of November, the Calgary International Airport received a total of 16 international flights with passengers who tested positive for Covid, including three flights from Puerto Vallarta.

The authorities issued the list with the affected flights, even detailing the seat rows in which the passengers with Covid were located in order to protect the health of others sitting nearby.

The list is as follows:

November 29: WestJet Flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 19-25;

November 28: WestJet flight 2247 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 1-16 and 10-16;

November 28: WestJet flight 2251 from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) to Calgary, rows 10-16 and 20-26;

Other flights from Mexico to Canada with COVID-19 infected passengers include:

November 30: WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 6-12;

November 29: Delta Airlines flight DL4051 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 3-9;

November 29: WestJet flight 2313 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

November 29: WestJet flight 1511 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Calgary, rows 16-22;

November 29: WestJet Flight 1469 from Palm Springs (PSP) to Calgary, rows 4-10, 24-29;

November 28: KLM Royal Dutch flight KL679 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 12-18 and 23-29;

November 28: WestJet flight 2311 from Cancun (CUN) to Calgary, rows 5 to 11;

November 27: KLM Royal Dutch flight KL677 from Amsterdam to Calgary, rows 1-5;

November 27: United Airlines flight UA5388 from Denver (DEN) to Calgary, rows 19-25;

November 27: WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 1 through 21;

November 26: Delta Airlines flight DL4051 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Calgary, rows 3-13;

November 26 – KLM Royal Dutch Flight KL679 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Calgary, rows 34-42 and;

November 26: WestJet Flight 1403 from Phoenix (PHX) to Calgary, rows 15-21.

Canada launched a pilot program on November 2 to test all Canadians returning to the country through Calgary International Airport for Covid-19. Passengers who are part of this program must be in self-isolation for 14 days immediately after arrival.

If the tests are negative, those passengers can be released from quarantine as long as they commit to a second test at least six to seven days after arrival.