Canadian airline WestJet resumes flights this month from Calgary to Puerto Vallarta

As the world reopens its air borders and countries in North America and Europe advance their vaccination efforts against Covid-19, the air connectivity in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit continues to grow with increasing numbers of international flights.

Despite the global crisis caused by the pandemic, the demand generated by this tourist destination is reflected in an increase in frequencies and the renewal of routes. There are also many more passengers arriving from Mexico, the United States, and soon from Canada and Europe.

“The air connectivity with North America continues to improve, despite the cancellation of flights from Canada to this region since Sunday, January 31,” said Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

According to data from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, an average of 363 flights per week are expected to arrive in June, with a projection of 1,452 for the entire month.

WestJet resumes flights to Puerto Vallarta

Following the suspension of flights to Mexico by Canadian airlines (Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air Transat) on January 31 at the request of the Canadian government to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, WestJet will resume operations on June 5, connecting this region with the city of Calgary with one flight per week.

Canada is the second most important foreign market for this destination, after the United States. Every year, thousands of Canadians travel to this region to escape the intense winter cold and find here an enviable climate, the most beautiful beaches, safety, and, of course, excellent hotels.

Other Canadian airlines have also communicated their plans to resume flights. Air Transat announced that it would resume operations by mid-June when European traffic picks up; Air Canada will do so in September, and the remaining airlines will do so in October.

More routes and frequencies

Concerning US airlines, American Airlines reports that it will resume flights from Charlotte and Chicago, with one and two frequencies, respectively. Meanwhile, frequencies on the Dallas route have doubled, based on last month, for a total of 28 flights per week. The Phoenix and Los Angeles routes remain at seven and two frequencies per week.

Delta and Southwest report no significant changes and remain at 28 flights per week, while Alaska has a slight decrease, reporting 22 flights, six less than last month.

United continues to maintain the highest number of flights to the region, with 67 from Houston, Chicago, Newark, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Domestic airlines also recorded good numbers, with an increase in their routes and frequencies. For example, TAR recorded 25 flights, seven more than in May. Aeromexico and Aerolitoral together operated 54 frequencies.