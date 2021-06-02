New flights from the U.S. to Puerto Vallarta are scheduled

As of July 1, three new flights will arrive in Puerto Vallarta, from Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas, reported Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust.

“For Puerto Vallarta, the main source market for tourists is Los Angeles with its metropolitan area, followed by San Francisco, which contributes more than 40% of passengers and the arrival of this flight continues bringing visitors to the destination.” He said, referring to the west coast of the U.S.

The three flights that will start from July 1 will be from Spirit Airlines and its director of International Airports, Camilo Martelo, highlighted the opening of flights to Puerto Vallarta, where there will be 13 flights weekly.

“We traveled to Los Cabos, we have an operation in Cancun for more than 15 years and they are destinations that have some kind of similarity and we have good support from our customers and we are convinced that Puerto Vallarta is not going to be the exception.”

Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, Director of Puerto Vallarta International Airport said that they were the first airport group in the world accredited with sanitary measures in the face of the pandemic and their priority is to provide a safe travel experience to visitors, in addition to the installation of a laboratory to test Covid-19 for travelers to the United States and Canada.

In addition, the arrival of a flight from Calgary, Canada is expected as of June 5, a country that for several months maintained restrictions on traveling to Mexico and with it, the reactivation of flights from Canada will begin.